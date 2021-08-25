Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $21.18 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $174.09. 283,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,941. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.41. The firm has a market cap of $458.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

