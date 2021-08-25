Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.59) Per Share

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $8.75.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $158,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

