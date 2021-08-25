Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0629 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $505,083.94 and $63,804.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 37.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,815.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.45 or 0.06603297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.97 or 0.01325332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00364444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00130866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.90 or 0.00643029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.00336013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00328235 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

