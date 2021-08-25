Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

WDAY traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.81. 1,257,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,322. Workday has a 1-year low of $189.32 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,406,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

