Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $7.27 or 0.00014821 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $476,761.91 and $219.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00126991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00158396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,933.75 or 0.99807345 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.01026546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.07 or 0.06569826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

