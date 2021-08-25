WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

WW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,354. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

