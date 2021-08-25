WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.
WW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,354. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16.
In other news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
