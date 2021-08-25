xDai Price Up 15.8% This Week (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, xDai has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One xDai coin can currently be purchased for $9.20 or 0.00018808 BTC on major exchanges. xDai has a total market cap of $54.64 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xDai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00157496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.04 or 1.00298868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.37 or 0.01029054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.65 or 0.06582025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,389,539 coins and its circulating supply is 5,938,801 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com

xDai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xDai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xDai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xDai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xDai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.