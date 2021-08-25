Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 74,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,476,045 shares.The stock last traded at $150.39 and had previously closed at $144.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Xilinx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Xilinx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in Xilinx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Xilinx by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

