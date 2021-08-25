XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.68.

NYSE XPEV opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,226.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 65,304 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 105.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

