xSuter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175,192.00 (XSUTER)

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. xSuter has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $175,192.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xSuter has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One xSuter coin can now be purchased for approximately $178.34 or 0.00364656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00127947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00157477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.69 or 1.00134066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.43 or 0.01029367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.31 or 0.06588630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xSuter Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

