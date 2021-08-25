Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Up 2.6%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA)’s share price was up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32). Approximately 1,792,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 912,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.50 ($3.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £393.94 million and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.47.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

