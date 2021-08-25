Yellow Road Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $60,232.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00121973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.01 or 0.99898419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.01006229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.57 or 0.06605960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars.

