Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,661 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

