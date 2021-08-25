Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $1.71. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.03. 8,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

