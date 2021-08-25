Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. CalAmp reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. 59,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $402.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.60.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.