Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Gaia reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

GAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 24,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,414. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

