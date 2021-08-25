Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.11. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $17.01.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.