Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $12.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $13.29 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $51.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

MRCC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,399. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.