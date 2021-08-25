Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report $5.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.92 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $19.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $23.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.53. 5,911,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $165.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

