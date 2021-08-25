Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). Okta posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.36.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock worth $34,065,000. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Okta by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,267,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded up $13.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.73. The stock had a trading volume of 110,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.06 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

