Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. Stryker reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $10.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $271.49. 830,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,203. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.47. Stryker has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

