Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.16 Million

Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report $340.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $345.39 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $332.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 442,899 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 1,446,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
