Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.16 Million

Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report $340.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $345.39 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $332.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 442,899 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 1,446,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

