Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.90. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Air Lease by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,001,000 after buying an additional 196,888 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,599. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.