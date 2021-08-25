Zacks: Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. BTRS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52.

In related news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,705,395 shares of company stock valued at $43,472,753.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 440,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

