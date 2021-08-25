Zacks: Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to report sales of $2.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 million and the highest is $4.57 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $16.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

EIGR opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $268.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.37. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

