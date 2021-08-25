Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 69.8% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $311.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

