Zacks: Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.20. 3,296,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

