Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.