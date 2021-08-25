Zacks: Analysts Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $20.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.38 billion and the highest is $20.39 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 billion to $81.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.90 billion to $85.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 63,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,911. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

