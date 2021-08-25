Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to report $9.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.22 billion and the lowest is $9.66 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $35.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $36.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $44.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

