Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,080. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

