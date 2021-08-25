Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.96. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Comerica stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. 11,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,086. Comerica has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

