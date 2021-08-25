Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,500. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.