Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Vipshop posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 269,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,028,271. Vipshop has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

