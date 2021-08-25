Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $852.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post $852.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $858.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $845.90 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $792.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.