Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Alpine Income Property Trust also reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

NYSE:PINE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. 56,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,451. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a P/E ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

