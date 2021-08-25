Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $936.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $936.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $946.00 million. Ventas reported sales of $918.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 76,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,283. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.96. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

