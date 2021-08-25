Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Hold

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Shares of USNA opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.01.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $389,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

