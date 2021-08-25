Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Hold

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
Shares of USNA opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.01.
In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $389,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
