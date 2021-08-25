Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) to Hold

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. 1,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $198,579.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $414,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $2,007,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 15.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

