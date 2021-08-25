Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Hold

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko during the second quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko during the first quarter worth $94,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

