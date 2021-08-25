Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to “Buy”

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

BHB stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

