Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Buy

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $177.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from its strong portfolio as reflected by the third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. It is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $174.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.22. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $175.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.