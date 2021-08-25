Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to “Buy”

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $119,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

