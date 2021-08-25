ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $16.77 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

