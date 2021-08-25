Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 382,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.