ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.