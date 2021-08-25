Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.24 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 738,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87. Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

