Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

