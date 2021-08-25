Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 61 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 116.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

Shares of FIVE opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $234.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.69.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

