Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

